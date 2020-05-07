Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 4.1% To 507 On May 6, New Lethal Cases Up 18.2% To 13 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 4.1% To 507 On May 6, New Lethal Cases Up 18.2% To 13

On May 6, the number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine grew by 507 to 13,691, and the number of deaths grew 13 day over day to 340; at the same time, the number of new cases grew by 4.1%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 18.2%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, on May 6, the number of new cases made 3.7% of the overall number of the sick as at May 5.

For the fourth day in a row, the said indicator has been lower than 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for relaxation of the quarantine measures.

On May 5, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3.8% of the overall number of the sick as at May 4.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,048), Kyiv (1,675) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,055).

Ternopil region registered 951 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 916, Rivne region - 817, Dnipropetrovsk region - 624, Zakarpattia region - 600, Lviv region - 595, Odesa region - 568, Vinnytsia region - 485, Zhytomyr region - 468, Kirovohrad region - 403, Kharkiv region - 448, Volyn region - 393, and Cherkasy region - 324.

A total of 300 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 236 – in Poltava region, 171 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 146 cases - in Kherson region, 138 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 131 cases - in Sumy region, 89 cases – in Donetsk region, 68 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, the number of revealed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 487 to 13,184, the number of lethal cases rose by 11 day over day to 327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 15.2%.

On May 4, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 366 to 12,697, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 day over day to 316; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.4% and the number of deaths decreased by 13.3%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infect does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.