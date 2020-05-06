Cabinet Allocates UAH 37.7 Million To State Forestry Agency, UAH 7.7 Million To SESU For Liquidation Of Consequences Of Fires In Zhytomyr Region

Cabinet Allocates UAH 37.7 Million To State Forestry Agency, UAH 7.7 Million To SESU For Liquidation Of Conseq

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 37.7 million to the State Forestry Agency, UAH 7.7 million to the State Emergency Service (SESU) for liquidation of the consequences of fires in Zhytomyr region, and UAH 11.2 million to the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration for the purchase of housing for residents of Ovrutskyi district in need of relocation due to fires.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Funds in the amount of UAH 11,192,731 were allocated to the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration for the purchase of housing for residents of Ovrutskyi district (Zhytomyr region) who need to be relocated from residential buildings destroyed by fires.

The government also allocated UAH 37,670 to the State Forestry Agency (Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection) and UAH 7,665 to the State Emergency Service (Ministry of Internal Affairs) to deal with the consequences of fires in Zhytomyr region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that 39 buildings were destroyed in fires in Zhytomyr region.