Cabinet Resumes Cargo Transportation Through Checkpoints Rava-Ruska And Skadovskyi Commercial Sea Port

The Cabinet of Ministers resumed cargo transportation through the checkpoint Rava-Ruska and Skadovskyi commercial sea port.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For cargo transportation, the Rava-Ruska checkpoint in Lviv region and the Skadovskyi commercial sea port maritime checkpoint in Kherson region were opened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, the Cabinet of Ministers closed another 10 checkpoints on the border with Moldova, Poland and Romania.