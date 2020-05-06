SACPO Opens Case Against Riaboshapka

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has opened criminal proceedings on the alleged declaration of false information and the receipt of undue benefits by the former Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the speaker of the SACPO, Olha Postoliuk.

"We have complied with the court ruling, which obliged us to enter data into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations," she said.

The case is opened under Articles 366-1 and 368 of the Criminal Code.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court received a complaint about the omission of the Deputy Prosecutor General - the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Nazar Kholodnytskyi, which consisted of the non-inclusion of information about the criminal offense in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations after receiving the application.

The complaint notes that on April 14 the applicant sent by postal means the statement that Riaboshapka had committed criminal offenses to the head of the SACPO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the SACPO to open a case against Riaboshapka.