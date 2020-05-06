subscribe to newsletter
26.75 27.15
28.85 29.5
˟
06 May 2020, Wednesday, 17:40 7
Politics 2020-05-06T17:41:50+03:00
Ukrainian news
SACPO Opens Case Against Riaboshapka

SACPO Opens Case Against Riaboshapka

Даша Зубкова
criminal proceedings, SACPO, Ruslan Riaboshapka, former prosecutor general

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has opened criminal proceedings on the alleged declaration of false information and the receipt of undue benefits by the former Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the speaker of the SACPO, Olha Postoliuk.

"We have complied with the court ruling, which obliged us to enter data into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations," she said.

The case is opened under Articles 366-1 and 368 of the Criminal Code.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court received a complaint about the omission of the Deputy Prosecutor General - the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Nazar Kholodnytskyi, which consisted of the non-inclusion of information about the criminal offense in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations after receiving the application.

The complaint notes that on April 14 the applicant sent by postal means the statement that Riaboshapka had committed criminal offenses to the head of the SACPO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the SACPO to open a case against Riaboshapka.

Больше новостей о: criminal proceedings SACPO Ruslan Riaboshapka former prosecutor general

Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepanov
Kuleba Rules Out Resumption Of International Flights Until September
News
Cabinet Allocates UAH 37.7 Million To State Forestry Agency, UAH 7.7 Million To SESU For Liquidation Of Consequences Of Fires In Zhytomyr Region 17:45
Cabinet Resumes Cargo Transportation Through Checkpoints Rava-Ruska And Skadovskyi Commercial Sea Port 17:42
SACPO Opens Case Against Riaboshapka 17:40
Kuleba Rules Out Resumption Of International Flights Until September 17:37
Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepanov 17:34
more news
Bakhmatyuk’s Bank Resolution Proposal Is in The Public Interest, State Deposit Guarantee Fund 09:29
UkrLandFarming conducts best sowing campaign in three years – Bakhmatyuk 10:11
Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11 17:53
Cabinet Allows Work Of Hairdressers And Beauty Salons From May 11 17:58
City Transport Will Work Further In Same Mode - Shmyhal 18:06
more news
Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11 17:53
Cabinet Allows Work Of Hairdressers And Beauty Salons From May 11 17:58
Pakistan Crisis Greening Program Photo by khaleejtimes.com
COVID-19: Pakistan Fighting Unemployment by Planting Trees 11:11 Video
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down In Ukraine 3rd Day In Row, Down 12.4% To 366 Cases On May 4, Number Of New Deaths Down 13.3% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:14
Health Ministry Initiating Amendments To Medical Guarantees System To Retain Financing Of Medical Establishments 12:19
more news
Cabinet Allocates UAH 37.7 Million To State Forestry Agency, UAH 7.7 Million To SESU For Liquidation Of Consequences Of Fires In Zhytomyr Region
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok