Kuleba Rules Out Resumption Of International Flights Until September

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rules out that international flights may be resumed until September.

He announced this on the air of the 1+1 TV channel on May 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I’ll say right away: there will be no full-fledged resumption of international air traffic during the summer,” he said.

According to him, in the summer it is possible to resume domestic flights, and the resumption of international flights depends not only on Ukraine, but also on other countries.

The minister expressed hope that international air traffic will begin to recover from September.

At the same time, he recalled that according to some experts, in the autumn a second wave of coronavirus incidence in the world is possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine closed air traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 17.