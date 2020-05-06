Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepanov

Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepan

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that medical workers who are involved in the fight against coronavirus infection should receive surcharges for March by May 9.

He said this during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, he gave the corresponding order at a conference call with deputy chairpersons of regional administrations.

"The task was set that by the end of the week, that is, until May 8, inclusively, medical workers receive full payments for March," Stepanov said.

According to him, the need for funds to pay medical workers a triple salary for March amounted to UAH 181.661 million, while the amount of the medical subvention transferred for surcharges for March amounted to UAH 905 million.

In total, more than 5,000 medical workers can expect to receive a triple salary for March.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Verkhovna Rada instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a 300% surcharge for the salaries of doctors involved in the elimination of coronavirus infection.