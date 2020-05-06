subscribe to newsletter
26.75 27.15
28.85 29.5
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepanov
06 May 2020, Wednesday, 17:34 18
Politics 2020-05-06T17:35:26+03:00
Ukrainian news
Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepan

Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepanov

Даша Зубкова
Maksym Stepanov, Health Ministry, health minister, Coronavirus, COVID-19, surcharge, medical workers

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that medical workers who are involved in the fight against coronavirus infection should receive surcharges for March by May 9.

He said this during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, he gave the corresponding order at a conference call with deputy chairpersons of regional administrations.

"The task was set that by the end of the week, that is, until May 8, inclusively, medical workers receive full payments for March," Stepanov said.

According to him, the need for funds to pay medical workers a triple salary for March amounted to UAH 181.661 million, while the amount of the medical subvention transferred for surcharges for March amounted to UAH 905 million.

In total, more than 5,000 medical workers can expect to receive a triple salary for March.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Verkhovna Rada instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a 300% surcharge for the salaries of doctors involved in the elimination of coronavirus infection.

Больше новостей о: Maksym Stepanov Health Ministry health minister Coronavirus COVID-19 surcharge medical workers

Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepanov
Kuleba Rules Out Resumption Of International Flights Until September
News
Cabinet Allocates UAH 37.7 Million To State Forestry Agency, UAH 7.7 Million To SESU For Liquidation Of Consequences Of Fires In Zhytomyr Region 17:45
Cabinet Resumes Cargo Transportation Through Checkpoints Rava-Ruska And Skadovskyi Commercial Sea Port 17:42
SACPO Opens Case Against Riaboshapka 17:40
Kuleba Rules Out Resumption Of International Flights Until September 17:37
Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepanov 17:34
more news
Bakhmatyuk’s Bank Resolution Proposal Is in The Public Interest, State Deposit Guarantee Fund 09:29
UkrLandFarming conducts best sowing campaign in three years – Bakhmatyuk 10:11
Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11 17:53
Cabinet Allows Work Of Hairdressers And Beauty Salons From May 11 17:58
City Transport Will Work Further In Same Mode - Shmyhal 18:06
more news
Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11 17:53
Cabinet Allows Work Of Hairdressers And Beauty Salons From May 11 17:58
Pakistan Crisis Greening Program Photo by khaleejtimes.com
COVID-19: Pakistan Fighting Unemployment by Planting Trees 11:11 Video
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down In Ukraine 3rd Day In Row, Down 12.4% To 366 Cases On May 4, Number Of New Deaths Down 13.3% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:14
Health Ministry Initiating Amendments To Medical Guarantees System To Retain Financing Of Medical Establishments 12:19
more news
Cabinet Allocates UAH 37.7 Million To State Forestry Agency, UAH 7.7 Million To SESU For Liquidation Of Consequences Of Fires In Zhytomyr Region
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok