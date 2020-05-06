UAH 1.8 Billion In Budget Funds Spent On Prevention Of Coronavirus Spread Since March – Finance Ministry

Since March 2020, a total of UAH 1.8 billion in budget funds has been spent on the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, UAH 640.8 million has been spent on medicines and medical products; UAH 552.8 million – for procurement of medical equipment; UAH 462.5 million – for medical face masks, sanitizers and express-tests; UAH 121.6 million – for non-regular commercial flights; UAH 22.1 million – for overhauling of facilities; and UAH 4.2 million – for catering of the coronavirus-infected patients.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Coronavirus Consequences Mitigation Fund under the Presidential Office has procured medical means from Ukrainian company for UAH 155.6 million, and from foreign companies for UAH 185.6 million.