30 People Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 1 New Case Registered On May 4

A total of 30 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, only case was registered on May 4.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 257 people are in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose self-isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 97.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, no new coronavirus cases were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on May 4.

On May 5, the number of revealed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 487 to 13,184, the number of lethal cases rose by 11 day over day to 327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 15.2%.

Therefore, on May 5, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3.8% of the overall number of the sick registered on May 4; the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for relaxation of the quarantine restrictions for the third day in a row.

On May 4, the number of new cases made 3% of the overall number of the sick as at May 3.

The largest number of the Covid-19 cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,985), Kyiv (1,651) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,037).