Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up After 3-Day Fall, Up 33.1% To 487 On May 5, New Lethal Cases Down 15.2% To 11 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up After 3-Day Fall, Up 33.1% To 487 On May 5, New Lethal Cases Down 15.2% To 11

On May 5, the number of revealed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 487 to 13,184, the number of lethal cases rose by 11 day over day to 327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 15.2%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, on May 5, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3.8% of the overall number of the sick registered on May 4; the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for relaxation of the quarantine restrictions for the third day in a row.

On May 4, the number of new cases made 3% of the overall number of the sick as at May 3.

The largest number of the Covid-19 cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,985), Kyiv (1,651) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,037).

Ternopil region registered 935 cases, Kyiv region - 891, Rivne region - 787, Zakarpattia region - 572, Lviv region - 553, Dnipropetrovsk region - 568, Odesa region - 505, Vinnytsia region - 472, Zhytomyr region - 456, Kirovohrad region - 402, Kharkiv region - 403, Volyn region - 359, and Cherkasy region - 314.

A total of 298 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 232 cases - in Poltava region, 165 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 143 cases - in Kherson region, 134 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 130 cases - in Sumy region, 85 cases - in Donetsk region, 65 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 366 to 12,697, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 day over day to 316; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.4% and the number of deaths decreased by 13.3%.

On May 3, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Ukraine up 418 to 12,331, number of lethal cases rose by 15 over May 2 to 303, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 16.7%, while the number of new lethal cases rose by 66.7%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infect does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.