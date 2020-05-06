subscribe to newsletter
  COVID-19: Pakistan Fighting Unemployment by Planting Trees
COVID-19: Pakistan Fighting Unemployment by Planting Trees

Тимофей Борзенко
economy, Pakistan, Market, COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan, Lockdown
Pakistan Crisis Greening Program Photo by khaleejtimes.com
When the whole world went for "Complete Lockdown" to avoid COVID-19 spread, Pakistan decided its own rules for controlling pandemic and announced a strategy of following smart Lockdown, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

What was smart Lockdown actually? It was a mix of lockdown for 15 days then making it softer for next 10 days and then again clamp strict Lockdown after observing results of spread of COVID-19.

Photo by weforum.org

Only public transport and educational institutions were and are under Complete Lockdown while several industries including Construction Sector and Production Sector (factories etc) are operational and food, grain, fruit and vegetable markets are working and there is no ban on cargo transportation.

Photo by weforum.org

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan faced criticism from opposition and from media for taking risk of lives of 220 million people but he was and is of the view that a country where over 50 percent population is living on daily wages system and is almost under poverty line cannot afford mass-hunger by locking people inside their homes when State is not in position to provide them food at their doors.

Pakistan on May 6, 2020 had 22,550 positive cases with 526 deaths.

