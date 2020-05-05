OPG Transfers Case Against Ex-Prosecutor General Pshonka And His Son To NACB

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) has sent the case against former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka and his son Artem to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating Pshonka and his son on suspicion of large-scale extortion and solicitation of bribes in exchange for appointment to certain positions in Ukrainian prosecutorial agencies, avoidance of criminal prosecution, opening of “registered” cases and unlawful seizure of property, and facilitation of raider takeover of enterprises.

Phonka and his son have not been served with notifications of suspicion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv decided in in 2018 to grant the prosecutor general access to mobile-telephone conversations between Pshonka and former defense minister Pavlo Lebedev during the Euromaidan protests.

The court seized a house, 19 valuable items in it, and funds belonging to Pshonka in 2016.