Zelenskyy Approves New Composition Of Ukrainian Delegation To TCG

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the new composition of Ukraine’s delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

This is stated in the presidential decree No.167 dated May 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Former (1994-2005) president Leonid Kuchma was reappointed as the head of the delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov, who was previously Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s working group on political affairs, was appointed as the first deputy head of the delegation.

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation’s Chairman Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction) was appointed as the deputy head of the delegation.

The Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy’s Chairman Andrii Kostin (Servant of the People faction) replaces Reznikov as Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroup on political affairs.

Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Polischuk replaces deputy commander of the United Forces operation, Bohdan Bondar, as Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroup on security affairs.

The head of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights, Halyna Tretiakova (Servant of the People faction), replaces former head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Center for Special Operations against Terrorism Hennadii Kuznetsov as Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroup on humanitarian affairs.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Yuliya Sviridenko replaces former deputy minister of economics Ihor Veremii as Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroup on socio-economic affairs.

According to the decree, Kuchma and Reznikov will determine Ukraine’s deputy representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroups and involve parliamentarians, representatives of state agencies, advisers, experts, and technical workers in the delegation’s work.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for facilitating the work of the delegation and the Cabinet of Ministers is responsible for financing the delegation’s participation in the work of the Trilateral Contact Group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a recent videoconference with his counterparts from the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) that it was premature to talk about the date of the next summit of these countries’ leaders.

The heads of state of the Normandy Format countries agreed at a summit in Paris in December 2019 that their next summit would be held tentatively in April 2020.

