Court Orders Arrest Of Yanukovych In Absentia, Allowing Commencement Of Extradition Proceedings

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered arrest of former president Viktor Yanukovych in absentia, which allows commencement of extradition proceedings against him.

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the request of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered detention of former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on in connection with criminal proceedings dated November 7, 2017, involving seizure of state power (Section 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) on May 4, 2020," the press service said in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has summoned Yanukovych to participate in investigative and procedural actions on May 13.