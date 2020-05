3 Markets Open In Kyiv, 2 More Will Open On March 6 – Klitschko

Three markets have opened in Kyiv, two more will open on March 6.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said the markets had prepared will to meet the new safer terms of communication with the customers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine permitted operation of food markets.