100,000 Unemployed Registered In April – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that a total of 100,000 unemployed were registered in April.

He said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal noted that the Cabinet of Ministers simplified registration of the unemployed and now, the procedure is remote.

He also said the Government was ready to support low-income families and small and medium businesses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the Prime Minister said that the number of unemployed had risen by 50,000 over two weeks.

