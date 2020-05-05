Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down In Ukraine 3rd Day In Row, Down 12.4% To 366 Cases On May 4, Number Of New Deaths Down 13.3% To 15 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down In Ukraine 3rd Day In Row, Down 12.4% To 366 Cases On May 4, Number Of

On May 4, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 366 to 12,697, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 day over day to 316; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.4% and the number of deaths decreased by 13.3%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, on May 4, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3% of the overall number of the infected as at May 3.

The said indicator has been 5% lower the one set as the control one by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to relax the quarantine measures.

On May 3, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3.5% of the overall number of the infected as at May 2.

The largest number of Covid-19 cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,948), Kyiv (1,583) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,015).

Ternopil region registered 923 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 866, Rivne region - 779, Zakarpattia region - 546, Lviv region - 514, Dnipropetrovsk region - 478, Odesa region - 469, Vinnytsia region - 454, Zhytomyr region - 448, Kirovohrad region - 401, Kharkiv region - 377, Volyn region - 343, and Cherkasy region - 319.

A total of 287 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 231 cases - in Poltava region, 163 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 142 cases - in Kherson region, 119 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 112 cases - in Sumy region, 83 cases - in Donetsk region, 64 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 38 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Ukraine up 418 to 12,331, number of lethal cases rose by 15 over May 2 to 303, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 16.7%, while the number of new lethal cases rose by 66.7%.

On May 2, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 502 over May 1 to 11,913, and the number of newly-registered lethal cases rose by nine over May 1 to 288; at the same time, the number of new cases on May 2 decreased by 8.4% over May 1, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 28.6%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infect does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.