subscribe to newsletter
26.75 27.2
28.85 29.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11
04 May 2020, Monday, 17:53 9
Politics 2020-05-04T18:15:22+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11

Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to introduce the so-called adaptive quarantine model from May 11, when the decision to weaken or strengthen quarantine restrictions in certain regions, cities, districts or villages will be made by local authorities taking into account the current epidemiological situation.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will discuss the introduction of the so-called adaptive quarantine model in the future, after May 11. We will say that if there is an outbreak in a region or city, then local restrictions will be introduced there," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the commission of technological environmental safety and emergency situations in Chernivtsi, Rivne, Ternopil regions and the city of Kyiv should study the epidemiological situation in detail and decide after May 11 on the possibility of relaxing quarantine measures.

Shmyhal emphasized that there would be a high degree of responsibility for the local authorities.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, explaining the criteria for the use of adaptive quarantine, among the regions with a high incidence of coronavirus, called Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

"Of course, we cannot afford the opening as much as it does in other regions, and we believe that we need to introduce such adapted quarantine mechanisms, that is, if we open a large palette of trading tools somewhere, then there should be less," he said.

Stepanov emphasized that if the number of diseases increases after the restrictions are relaxed, restrictive measures will immediately be tightened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until May 22 with preliminary relaxation of restrictions from May 11.

According to the Ministry of Health, on May 3, the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Ukraine increased by 418 to 12,331, the number of deaths from the disease - by 15 people to 303 compared with the previous day.

Most infections were detected in Chernivtsi region (1,887), in the city of Kyiv (1,535) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (984).

896 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Ternopol region, 853 cases in Kyiv region, and 750 cases in Rivne region.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

Cabinet Extends Quarantine Till May 22 With Prelim...
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Step...
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE
Kyiv Region Decides To Open Food Markets
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov
News
Cabinet Allows Work Of Hairdressers And Beauty Salons From May 11 17:58
Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11 17:53
State Budget Underfulfilled On Income By 11.6% In April 17:45
Poland Starts Issuing Working Visas To Ukrainians 17:43
Cabinet Extends Quarantine Till May 22 With Preliminary Relaxation Of Restrictions From May 11 17:38
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:37
Delo.Ua News Editor Yalukhin Says Police Beat Him In Kyiv 12:44
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE 12:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April 13:00
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov 12:41
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:37
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov 12:41
Delo.Ua News Editor Yalukhin Says Police Beat Him In Kyiv 12:44
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE 12:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April 13:00
more news
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok