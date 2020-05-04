Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to introduce the so-called adaptive quarantine model from May 11, when the decision to weaken or strengthen quarantine restrictions in certain regions, cities, districts or villages will be made by local authorities taking into account the current epidemiological situation.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will discuss the introduction of the so-called adaptive quarantine model in the future, after May 11. We will say that if there is an outbreak in a region or city, then local restrictions will be introduced there," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the commission of technological environmental safety and emergency situations in Chernivtsi, Rivne, Ternopil regions and the city of Kyiv should study the epidemiological situation in detail and decide after May 11 on the possibility of relaxing quarantine measures.

Shmyhal emphasized that there would be a high degree of responsibility for the local authorities.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, explaining the criteria for the use of adaptive quarantine, among the regions with a high incidence of coronavirus, called Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

"Of course, we cannot afford the opening as much as it does in other regions, and we believe that we need to introduce such adapted quarantine mechanisms, that is, if we open a large palette of trading tools somewhere, then there should be less," he said.

Stepanov emphasized that if the number of diseases increases after the restrictions are relaxed, restrictive measures will immediately be tightened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until May 22 with preliminary relaxation of restrictions from May 11.

According to the Ministry of Health, on May 3, the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Ukraine increased by 418 to 12,331, the number of deaths from the disease - by 15 people to 303 compared with the previous day.

Most infections were detected in Chernivtsi region (1,887), in the city of Kyiv (1,535) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (984).

896 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Ternopol region, 853 cases in Kyiv region, and 750 cases in Rivne region.