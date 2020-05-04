State Budget Underfulfilled On Income By 11.6% In April

In April, the state budget was underfulfilled on income by 11.6% or UAH 13.6 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the State Treasury Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

State budget revenues for April amounted to UAH 103.950 billion with a plan of UAH 117.593 billion.

Consequently, the state budget in April on incomes was implemented with a deficit of UAH 13.643 billion.

Revenues of the general state budget fund in April amounted to UAH 90.942 billion with a plan of UAH 107.937 billion, of the special fund – UAH 13.0 billion with a plan of UAH 9.7 billion.

The receipt of the unified social tax in April amounted to UAH 22.592 billion, whereas in March 2019 this figure amounted to UAH 23.475 billion.

In January-April, the state budget for revenues was implemented at 88.4%.

The state budget revenues for the first four months of 2020 amounted to UAH 314.983 billion with a plan of UAH 356.376 billion.

Thus, the deficit amounted to UAH 41.392 billion.

In January-April, unified social tax was received in the amount of UAH 91.990 billion, while last year during the same period UAH 84.799 billion were received.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion and EUR 387 million to the state budget through the placement of government domestic loan bonds.