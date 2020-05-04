Poland Starts Issuing Working Visas To Ukrainians

Poland started issuing working visas to Ukrainians.

The press service of the Government of Poland has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We inform you that from May 4, consular offices in Ukraine will resume issuing visas. In the initial period, only documents will be accepted for obtaining visas for agricultural and horticultural work, as well as international transportations,” the statement reads.

However, the applicants will not be accepted for another purpose.

Besides, the statement notes that when applying for a visa, citizens must keep a distance and be wearing a mask and gloves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is negotiating with countries in the European Union to provide security for seasonal workers.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vadym Prystaiko forecasts the departure of thousands of Ukrainians for seasonal work abroad.