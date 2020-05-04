subscribe to newsletter
26.75 27.2
28.85 29.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Poland Starts Issuing Working Visas To Ukrainians
04 May 2020, Monday, 17:43 12
Politics 2020-05-04T17:44:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poland Starts Issuing Working Visas To Ukrainians

Poland Starts Issuing Working Visas To Ukrainians

Даша Зубкова
visa, Poland, Ukrainians, working visa

Poland started issuing working visas to Ukrainians.

The press service of the Government of Poland has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We inform you that from May 4, consular offices in Ukraine will resume issuing visas. In the initial period, only documents will be accepted for obtaining visas for agricultural and horticultural work, as well as international transportations,” the statement reads.

However, the applicants will not be accepted for another purpose.

Besides, the statement notes that when applying for a visa, citizens must keep a distance and be wearing a mask and gloves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is negotiating with countries in the European Union to provide security for seasonal workers.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vadym Prystaiko forecasts the departure of thousands of Ukrainians for seasonal work abroad.

Больше новостей о: visa Poland Ukrainians working visa

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov
News
Cabinet Allows Work Of Hairdressers And Beauty Salons From May 11 17:58
Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11 17:53
State Budget Underfulfilled On Income By 11.6% In April 17:45
Poland Starts Issuing Working Visas To Ukrainians 17:43
Cabinet Extends Quarantine Till May 22 With Preliminary Relaxation Of Restrictions From May 11 17:38
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:37
Delo.Ua News Editor Yalukhin Says Police Beat Him In Kyiv 12:44
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE 12:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April 13:00
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov 12:41
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:37
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov 12:41
Delo.Ua News Editor Yalukhin Says Police Beat Him In Kyiv 12:44
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE 12:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April 13:00
more news
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok