Cabinet Extends Quarantine Till May 22 With Preliminary Relaxation Of Restrictions From May 11

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the quarantine until May 22 with preliminary relaxation of the restrictions from May 11.

The respective decision was taken at the extraordinary meeting of the Ukrainian Government on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“This is a signal for the businesses: start preparing your facilities for opening from May 11. That refers to micro-, small- and medium businesses. The relaxation will take place, however, it will still be very important to observe social distancing, all terms and rules under the quarantine,” he said.

Following the proposal of the Health Ministry, the Cabinet of Ministers prolonged the quarantine until May 22 and relaxes a number of quarantine restrictions following the respective proposal of ministries from May 11.

Therefore, from May 11, the Cabinet allows operation of non-food shops, summer open-air terraces of cafes and restaurants, off-premise catering businesses, cultural establishments (at their own discretion).

Besides, the Cabinet permitted operation of notary offices, lawyers, and auditors.

Besides, on May 11, parks, recreation zones, beauty salons and partially museums are allowed to open.

