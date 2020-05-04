subscribe to newsletter
26.75 27.2
28.85 29.7
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April
04 May 2020, Monday, 13:00 20
Economy 2020-05-04T18:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April

Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April

Даша Зубкова
economy, Treasury, State Treasury Service, balance, single treasury account balance

In April 2019, the single treasury account balance decreased 67.7% from UAH 10.517 billion (as at April 1) to UAH 17.632 billion (as at May 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minimum single treasury account in 2020 was UAH 10,517 billion (as at April 1) and the highest one was registered as at May 1 - UAH 17.632 billion.

In 2019, the balance increased from UAH 9.861 billion to UAH 17.547 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.

In 2018, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

In 2017, the balance decreased from UAH 14.258 billion to UAH 5.1 billion.

Больше новостей о: economy Treasury State Treasury Service balance single treasury account balance

Single Treasury Account Balance Up 42.4% To UAH 17...
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.6% To UAH ...
Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments ...
Monetary Base Up 4% To UAH 481.846 Billion In Marc...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov
News
Cabinet Allows Work Of Hairdressers And Beauty Salons From May 11 17:58
Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11 17:53
State Budget Underfulfilled On Income By 11.6% In April 17:45
Poland Starts Issuing Working Visas To Ukrainians 17:43
Cabinet Extends Quarantine Till May 22 With Preliminary Relaxation Of Restrictions From May 11 17:38
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:37
Delo.Ua News Editor Yalukhin Says Police Beat Him In Kyiv 12:44
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE 12:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April 13:00
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov 12:41
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:37
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov 12:41
Delo.Ua News Editor Yalukhin Says Police Beat Him In Kyiv 12:44
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE 12:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April 13:00
more news
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok