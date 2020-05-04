350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE

A total of 350 Ukrainian citizens have returned home from the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on May 3, a total of 13,000 crossed the state budget.

No fever cases were registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, over 550 passengers arrived in Ukraine on special flights from the United States, the Portuguese Republic, the French Republic and the Swiss Confederation.