subscribe to newsletter
26.75 27.2
28.85 29.7
˟
04 May 2020, Monday, 12:53 20
Politics 2020-05-04T18:19:15+03:00
Ukrainian news
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE

350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, evacuation, Egypt, Ukrainians, UAE, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, observation, Ukrainians abroad

A total of 350 Ukrainian citizens have returned home from the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on May 3, a total of 13,000 crossed the state budget.

No fever cases were registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, over 550 passengers arrived in Ukraine on special flights from the United States, the Portuguese Republic, the French Republic and the Swiss Confederation.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine evacuation Egypt Ukrainians UAE Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 observation Ukrainians abroad

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In...
152 Ukrainians Abroad Treated For Coronavirus, 49 ...
130 Citizens Returned From Abroad Fined For UAH 17...
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Wi...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov
News
Cabinet Allows Work Of Hairdressers And Beauty Salons From May 11 17:58
Cabinet To Introduce Adaptive Quarantine Model From May 11 17:53
State Budget Underfulfilled On Income By 11.6% In April 17:45
Poland Starts Issuing Working Visas To Ukrainians 17:43
Cabinet Extends Quarantine Till May 22 With Preliminary Relaxation Of Restrictions From May 11 17:38
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:37
Delo.Ua News Editor Yalukhin Says Police Beat Him In Kyiv 12:44
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE 12:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April 13:00
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov 12:41
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry 12:37
Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov 12:41
Delo.Ua News Editor Yalukhin Says Police Beat Him In Kyiv 12:44
350 Ukrainians Return Home From Egypt And UAE 12:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April 13:00
more news
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 67.7% To UAH 17.632 Billion In April
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok