Cabinet Allows Conduct Of Planned Surgeries - Stepanov

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the conduct of planned sergeries.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A government decree, which amends the 211st decree, was adopted. And immediately after the publication in our country, planned surgeries, planned hospitalizations by vital indicators will be allowed, that is, if these operations are necessary to reduce the risk to life and health," he said.

Surgeries will be conducted after testing for coronavirus infection in order to reduce the risk of infection during the operation.

According to the minister, the decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Ministry of Health classified urgent and urgent planned hospitalizations and planned surgeries as those that are not covered by the quarantine period.