Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up 66.7% To 15 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Going Down 2nd Day In Row, Down 16.7% On March 3 To 418, Number Of New Deaths Up

On May 3, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Ukraine up 418 to 12,331, number of lethal cases rose by 15 over May 2 to 303, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 16.7%, while the number of new lethal cases rose by 66.7%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, on May 3, the number of new Covid-19 cases made 3.5% of the overall number of the infected registered as at May 2; the indicator is being 5% lower than the level set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as the control one for further relaxation of the quarantine.

On May 2, the number of new coronavirus cases amounted to 4.4% of the overall number of the infected registered as at May 1.

The largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,887), Kyiv (1,535) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (984).

Ternopil region registered a total of 896 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 853, Rivne region - 750, Zakarpattia region - 531, Lviv region - 506, Dnipropetrovsk region - 460, Vinnytsia region - 436, Zhytomyr region - 430, Odesa region - 427, Kirovohrad region - 401, Kharkiv region - 361, Volyn region - 340, and Cherkasy region - 312.

A total of 285 coronavirus cases were recorded in Zaporizhia region, 227 cases - in Poltava region, 161 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 139 cases - in Kherson region, 116 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 112 cases - in Sumy region, 81 cases - in Donetsk region, 64 cases - in Chernihiv region and 37 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 502 over May 1 to 11,913, and the number of newly-registered lethal cases rose by nine over May 1 to 288; at the same time, the number of new cases on May 2 decreased by 8.4% over May 1, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 28.6%.

On May 1, a total of 550 new coronavirus cases were registered, 455 cases - on April 30, and 540 cases - on April 29.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains within 5% range during 10 days in a row.