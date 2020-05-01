subscribe to newsletter
  The condition of Pakistan's hospitals will not improve until the country's elite go there to be treated, - Prime Minister Khan
01 May 2020, Friday
World 2020-05-01T11:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
The condition of Pakistan's hospitals will not improve until the country's elite go there to be treated, - Prime Minister Khan

Тимофей Борзенко
Pakistan, medicine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, COMSTECH, Imran Khan
Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan. Photo by brecorder.com
"Pakistan, as a nuclear power, is obligated to independently provide itself with all antiviral equipment, disinfection and personal protective equipment." This was during a visit to the headquarters of the center COMSTECH - the Standing Committee of Ministers for Scientific and Technical Cooperation in Islamabad, said the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (IRP) Imran Khan, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

Currently, there are more than 16.5 thousand infected with the COVID-19 virus in the IRI. Over 4.3 thousand patients managed to defeat the disease. Due to complications, 385 people died.

Photo by twitter.com/arslankhalid_m

At the leading research center of the country COMSTECH, Prime Minister Khan demonstrated own development of mechanical ventilation apparatus, equipment for rapid testing, as well as samples of antiseptic fluids.

During a conversation with the developers of medical equipment and its manufacturers, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said that the nation had previously suffered from a syndrome of dependence on the import of similar equipment and drugs, but now it's time to change this situation.

Photo by photo.app.com.pk

“We are a nuclear power, nothing should be impossible for us”, - said Imran Khan.

Addressing officials, the head of the Pakistani government urged them to focus on improving local hospitals and make proposals for financing medical infrastructure.

Photo by twitter.com/arslankhalid_m

“Previously, the country's ruling elite and those in power, together with their families and relatives traveled abroad with taxpayers' money to even pass tests. Now they have no choice but to seek treatment in their own country. The condition of our hospitals will not improve if the elite, including ministers, do not go there for treatment”, - said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Photo by twitter.com/arslankhalid_m

