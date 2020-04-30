subscribe to newsletter
30 April 2020, Thursday, 18:29 28
Arakhamia Announces Possible Appointment Of Saakashvili To Another Post Instead Of Vice Prime Minister For Reforms At Initiative Of Zelenskyy

Даша Зубкова
President, Saakashvili, Mikheil Saakashvili, New Forces Movement, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, David Arakhamia

David Arakhamia, chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, announces the possible appointment of Mikheil Saakashvili, chairperson of the New Forces Movement party, to another post instead of Vice Prime Minister for Reforms at the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Mikheil Saakashvili has held lengthy consultations with the President over the past few days and they have found a different format in which they will work, a new post," he said.

Arakhamia did not say whether this post will be in the Cabinet of Ministers or the Office of the President.

According to him, the post to be offered to Saakashvili will be reported, possibly, on Thursday or early next week.

"In my personal opinion, the vice prime minister for reforms without a portfolio, as they say, is not a post where real deep reforms can be implemented," he added.

According to Arakhamia, the number of votes in parliament is currently enough to appoint Saakashvili to the post of Vice Prime Minister for Reforms.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Arakhamia said that the vote for the appointment of Saakashvili as Vice Prime Minister for Reforms will be after understanding the balance of votes in the Verkhovna Rada.

President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, considers that possible appointment of former president of Georgia Saakashvili to the Ukrainian Government would insult Georgia and undermine the Ukraine-Georgia relations.

