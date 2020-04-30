Rada Launches Special Procedure To Consider Bill On Banks

The Verkhovna Rada has launched a special procedure to consider bill No. 2571-d banning the return of insolvent banks to former owners.

255 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of the relevant decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This procedure is applied for the first time and became available after the adoption of amendments to the parliamentary regulations on April 16.

So, after the launch of the special procedure, the bill is considered within two days, during which each parliamentary faction (parliamentary group) determines no more than five proposals, amendments not considered by the profile committee on which it insists, each non-faction MP - one proposal, amendment , and the profile committee summarizes the proposals, amendments and prepares an updated comparative table for consideration of the bill in the second reading, which also includes all the proposals and amendments considered by it.

At the plenary meeting, when the bill is considered in the second reading according to a special procedure, on the speeches of a chairman or a member of a committee, an initiator of a rejected proposal, amendment, who requests to put them to vote, up to two minutes is allocated (up to one minute taken into account by the main committee), of a chairman or a representative of the main committee to justify the decision of the committee for each agreed proposal, amendment - up to one minute.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, David Arakhamia, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, predicts a vote for the bill on banks, to which MPs filed 16,500 amendments, in the second reading on May 5 or 6.