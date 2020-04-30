subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus In Kyiv On April 29 Up 39.5% To 1,401, Number Of Deaths By 1 To 25 – Klitschko
30 April 2020, Thursday, 18:21 28
Events 2020-04-30T18:23:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus In Kyiv On April 29 Up 39.5% To 1,401, Number Of Deaths By 1 To 25 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

The number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv on April 29 rose by 60 to 1,401, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 25.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that one more case at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate).

He said that among the infected people there were 31 women aged 18-84, 18 men aged 22-84, and four girls and seven boys under 17.

A total of 25 people were hospitalized in Kyiv.

193 people are staying at hospitals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv on April 28 rose by 43 to 1,341, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 24.

On April 29, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 540 to 10,406, and the growth in the number of lethal cases remained unchanged at 11 reaching 261 day over day.

At the same time, the number of newly-registered cases had been growing for the third day in a row and grew by 13.7%.

The largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,571), Kyiv (1,401) and Ivano-Frankivsk region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region (862).

Ternopil region registered 779 cases, Kyiv region - 664, Rivne region - 637, Vinnytsia region - 417, Lviv region - 430, Zakarpattia region - 419, Kirovohrad region - 391, Zhytomyr region - 374, Dnipropetrovsk region - 347, Cherkasy region - 290, Volyn region - 280, Odesa region - 277, Kharkiv region - 249, Zaporizhia region - 243.

A total of 203 cases were registered in Poltava region, 126 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 111 cases - in Kherson region, 102 cases - in Sumy region, 82 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 68 cases - in Donetsk region, 50 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 33 cases - in Luhansk region.

