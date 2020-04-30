subscribe to newsletter
Kyiv Region Decides To Open Food Markets

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv region decided to open food markets.

Acting chairperson of the Kyiv Regional Administration, Vasyl Volodin, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the markets will work only with the condition that all sanitary anti-epidemic standards are observed.

At the entrances to the markets should be antiseptics, in an area of ​​10 square meters should be no more than 1 buyer, the distance between sellers should be at least 3 meters, and at all points of sale - protective screens are installed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers authorized the work of food markets subject to the rules developed by the Ministry of Health.

