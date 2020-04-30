Kyiv Region Decides To Open Food Markets

Kyiv region decided to open food markets.

Acting chairperson of the Kyiv Regional Administration, Vasyl Volodin, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the markets will work only with the condition that all sanitary anti-epidemic standards are observed.

At the entrances to the markets should be antiseptics, in an area of ​​10 square meters should be no more than 1 buyer, the distance between sellers should be at least 3 meters, and at all points of sale - protective screens are installed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers authorized the work of food markets subject to the rules developed by the Ministry of Health.