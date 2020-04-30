subscribe to newsletter
  13 People Fell Ill With Coronavirus In Nursing Home In Kyiv Region
30 April 2020, Thursday, 18:12
13 People Fell Ill With Coronavirus In Nursing Home In Kyiv Region

Даша Зубкова
13 people fell ill with coronavirus in the Liubov nursing house for the elderly in the village of Zazymie, Brovarskyi district, Kyiv region.

Acting chairperson of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Vasyl Volodin, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nursing house for the elderly Liubov in the village of Zazymie, Brovarskyi district - a private household with 23 wards and 5 employees. On April 26, one ward was hospitalized, an express test revealed coronavirus, after which PCR testing and therapy was made for him, but he died on April 28," Volodin said.

He noted that after this, express tests for coronavirus showed 13 positive results in 11 wards and 2 employees of the nursing house.

Also on April 29, 13 PCR tests were made, another 15 are planned to be done on May 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv region compared with the previous day increased by 21 people to 664.

