  There Is Demand For Domestic Tourism In Summer 2020 – Join Up Tour Operator
30 April 2020, Thursday, 12:49 24
There Is Demand For Domestic Tourism In Summer 2020 – Join Up Tour Operator

There Is Demand For Domestic Tourism In Summer 2020 – Join Up Tour Operator

Даша Зубкова
vacation, tourism, Coronavirus, Join Up, tour operator, quarantine, COVID-19, domestic tourism, 2020 summer

There is demand for domestic tourism in the 2020 summer season among Ukrainians.

The Join Up tour operator's press service announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There is demand, and Join Up will be able to send Ukrainians on vacation as soon as the epidemiological situation allows us to begin the season," the tour operator said.

The tour operator is currently finalizing its summer program, and some of its tours have already appeared on its website.

According to Join Up, city breaks (trips to other cities for a few days), children's and health tourism, as well as vacations by the sea and on mountains will become popular among tourists after the quarantine.

Currently, tours can be booked on the tour operator’s website from May 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Coral Travel tour operator recently stated that many travel agencies were unable to refund customers for the tours they purchased because all the money they paid was given to suppliers to pay for services.

Stepanov Expecting Relaxation Of Quarantine Restrictions For Small Businesses From May 11
