There Is Demand For Domestic Tourism In Summer 2020 – Join Up Tour Operator

There is demand for domestic tourism in the 2020 summer season among Ukrainians.

The Join Up tour operator's press service announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There is demand, and Join Up will be able to send Ukrainians on vacation as soon as the epidemiological situation allows us to begin the season," the tour operator said.

The tour operator is currently finalizing its summer program, and some of its tours have already appeared on its website.

According to Join Up, city breaks (trips to other cities for a few days), children's and health tourism, as well as vacations by the sea and on mountains will become popular among tourists after the quarantine.

Currently, tours can be booked on the tour operator’s website from May 13.

