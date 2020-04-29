Kyiv Hospital No.9 Closed For Quarantine, Only Ambulance Works – Admission Department

The Kyiv city clinical hospital No.9 is closed for quarantine, only ambulance crews work.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this in the hospital admission department.

"The hospital is closed for quarantine, only ambulance works when they bring someone to surgery and intensive care," the admission department said.

Also, the admission department said that the hospital was closed for quarantine on the basis of an order, without specifying which one.

Planned surgeries are currently prohibited and patients with such surgeries are not receiving.

In the admission department, they added that all hospitals are quarantined and do not perform planned surgeries.

"All hospitals in Kyiv are closed. Any hospital is quarantined, any hospital does not let planned surgeries," emphasized in the admission department.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, the administration of the Kyiv clinical hospital No.6 announced that all hospitals in Kyiv operate in quarantine mode, including hospital No.6 itself.

On March 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested the Ministry of Health to temporarily ban planned surgeries and take only urgent measures.