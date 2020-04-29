subscribe to newsletter
29 April 2020, Wednesday, 17:13 12
Cabinet Sets Salary Of Supervisory Boards Members Of State Companies Not Exceeding UAH 47,000 Until End Of Quarantine

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, salary, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

The Cabinet of Ministers set the salary of members of the supervisory boards of state-owned companies and state institutions, as well as heads and members of executive bodies not exceeding UAH 47,000 until the end of quarantine.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that this amount does not include temporary disability assistance and payment of annual vacation.

The relevant resolution comes into force from the day of its publication and is applied from April 1, 2020.

The resolution was adopted with revision within one day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former chairperson of the State Customs Service Maksym Nefiodov received UAH 230,000 of salary in December.

On March 20, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed by the end of 2020 to halve the salary of officials receiving more than UAH 47,000, and to reduce by 30% the salary and remuneration of heads and members of the supervisory boards of state enterprises and state-owned companies.

