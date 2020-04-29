subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 43 To 1,341, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 24 On April 28 – Klitschko
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 43 To 1,341, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 24 On April 28 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 43 to 1,341, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 24.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that among the newly-infected, there were 21 women aged 25-60, 20 men aged 20-66, one 12-year-old girl and one nine-year-old boy.

Of all the cases registered in Kyiv, 312 people got infected in Pecherskyi district, 200 – in Darnytskyi district, 134 – in Solomiyanskyi district, 127 – in Holosiivskyi district, 123 – in Dniprovskyi district, 119 – in Desnianskyi district, 103 – in Shevchenkivskyi district, 85 – in Obolonskyi district, 75 – in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 63 – in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 78 people to 1,298 including 120 medical workers and 179 clergymen.

On April 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine up 456 to 9,866, and the number of lethal cases rose by 11 over April 27 to 239.

On April 28, the number of newly-registered cases rose by 13.7% or 55 over April 27, and the number of newly-registered lethal cases rose by 42.1% or eight over April 27.

The largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,489), Kyiv (1,341) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (821).

Ternopil region registered 708 cases, Kyiv region - 643, Rivne region - 588, Vinnytsia region - 412, Lviv region - 405, Zakarpattia region - 403, Kirovohrad region - 377, Zhytomyr region - 357, Dnipropetrovsk region - 323, Cherkasy region - 282, Volyn region - 271, Odesa region - 261, Kharkiv region - 237, and Zaporizhia region - 228.

A total of 188 coronavirus cases were registered in Poltava region, 116 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 111 cases - in Kherson region, 98 cases - in Sumy region, 81 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 52 cases - in Donetsk region, 41 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 33 cases - in Luhansk region.

