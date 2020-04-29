subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Allows Work Of Food Markets In Accordance With Rules Developed By Health Ministry
29 April 2020, Wednesday, 17:06
Cabinet Allows Work Of Food Markets In Accordance With Rules Developed By Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Prime Minister, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, Market, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, food market

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the work of food markets subject to the rules developed by the Ministry of Health.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The work of food markets during a pandemic should be regulated by clear sanitary standards. Today, the government supported the criteria developed by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economy, which allow markets to resume their activities," he wrote.

It is noted that the main condition for the markets to work is the decision of the relevant territorial body of the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service to comply with anti-epidemic requirements.

According to the text of the resolution published by the Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction), the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service will daily check that the markets comply with the anti-epidemic requirements for activities established by the Senior Medical Officer of Ukraine.

At the same time, at least 2 inspectors must constantly be on the market.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, subject to the rules, 872 markets will be able to resume operations in Ukraine.

Fines are provided in case of violation of the requirements.

It is emphasized that the ban on the operation of markets was a temporary forced step in response to massive violations and in order to prevent the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, the Ministry of Health approved the rules for the operation of agri-food markets during the quarantine period.

Admission to the market of workers, sellers and buyers should be carried out exclusively subject to the availability of personal protective equipment and passing temperature screening, and at each entrance to the market should be a dispenser with an antiseptic.

At the same time, no more than 1 buyer per 10 square meters should be on the market, the distance between the work spaces of sellers - at least 3 meters.

Trading venues should be equipped with protective screens between sellers and buyers.

Disinfection of contact surfaces should be carried out every 3 hours, cleaning and disinfection of all premises at the end of the working day.

There should be no spontaneous trade near the market.

