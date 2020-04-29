subscribe to newsletter
  Liashko's Supporters Barricade Entrance To Velur Restaurant In Kyiv
29 April 2020, Wednesday, 13:15 24
Events 2020-04-29T18:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Liashko's Supporters Barricade Entrance To Velur Restaurant In Kyiv

Liashko's Supporters Barricade Entrance To Velur Restaurant In Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, MP, Radical Party, Oleh Liashko, restaurant, Servant of the People, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Velur, Velur restaurant, Mykola Tischenko

Supporters of the chairperson of the Radical Party, Oleh Liashko, barricaded the entrance to the Velur restaurant in Kyiv.

Liashko led the live broadcast on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Liashko’s supporters brought several foam concrete blocks under the restaurant’s main entrance and poured the entrance with sealing foam.

They also wrote on the window of the restaurant "The Law is One for All."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in the media there was information that the Velur restaurant, which belongs to the Member of Parliament Mykola Tischenko (Servant of the People), works for individual guests, including MPs.

So, MPs from the Servant of the People, as well as businessmen were detected in the restaurant.

Police did not find visitors at the Velur restaurant in Kyiv.

