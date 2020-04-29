Culture Ministry Estimating Losses Of Travel Industry From Coronavirus At USD 1.5 Billion

The Culture and Information Policy Ministry has estimated the losses of the travel industry from the coronavirus at over USD 1.5 billion.

This follows from a statement posted by the governmental portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Provisional Culture and Information Policy Minister, Svitlana Fomenko, noted that the state’s task is to protect travel companies from bankruptcy on a large-scale and to exempt such company from taxes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aviation committee of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry states that in the first quarter of 2020, economic and financial losses of the aviation enterprises from the coronavirus might make UAH 10-15 billion.