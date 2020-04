Interior Ministry Suspends Launch Of Traffic Enforcement System Till End Of Strict Quarantine

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has postponed the introduction of the traffic enforcement system until the end of the strict quarantine.

Press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 12, the Ministry of Interior Affairs presented a pilot draft traffic enforcement system to ensure safety on roads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 1, 2020, the Ministry of Interior Affairs intended to launch the system.