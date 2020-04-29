Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 456 To 9,866, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 250 On April 28 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 456 To 9,866, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 250 On April 28 –

On April 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine up 456 to 9,866, and the number of lethal cases rose by 11 over April 27 to 239.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 28, the number of newly-registered cases rose by 13.7% or 55 over April 27, and the number of newly-registered lethal cases rose by 42.1% or eight over April 27.

The largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,489), Kyiv (1,341) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (821).

Ternopil region registered 708 cases, Kyiv region - 643, Rivne region - 588, Vinnytsia region - 412, Lviv region - 405, Zakarpattia region - 403, Kirovohrad region - 377, Zhytomyr region - 357, Dnipropetrovsk region - 323, Cherkasy region - 282, Volyn region - 271, Odesa region - 261, Kharkiv region - 237, and Zaporizhia region - 228.

A total of 188 coronavirus cases were registered in Poltava region, 116 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 111 cases - in Kherson region, 98 cases - in Sumy region, 81 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 52 cases - in Donetsk region, 41 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 33 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 401 to 9,410, and the number of lethal cases rose by 19 over April 26 to 239.

On April 27, the number of newly-registered cases rose by 2.3% or nine over April 26, and the number of lethal cases rose by 72.7% or eight over April 26.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,429), Kyiv (1,298), and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (783).

Ternopil region registered a total of 612 cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyiv region - 604, Rivne region - 553, Vinnytsia region - 406, Zakarpattia region - 387, Lviv region - 371, Kirovohrad region - 356, Zhytomyr region - 354, Dnipropetrovsk region - 318, Cherkasy region - 276, Volyn region - 260, Odesa region - 248, Kharkiv region - 221, Zaporizhia region - 208, and Poltava region - 180.

A total of 116 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 95 cases - in Sumy region, 88 cases - in Kherson region, 72 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 52 cases - in Donetsk region, 39 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 32 cases - in Luhansk region.