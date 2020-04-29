subscribe to newsletter
26.85 27.25
28.95 29.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Healthcare Underfunded in State Budget by 18 Percent in First Quarter, - Lovochkin
29 April 2020, Wednesday, 10:35 11
Politics 2020-04-29T13:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Healthcare Underfunded in State Budget by 18 Percent in First Quarter, - Lovochkin

Healthcare Underfunded in State Budget by 18 Percent in First Quarter, - Lovochkin

Тимофей Борзенко
budget, government, healthcare, Lovochkin
Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by lovochkin.org
Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by lovochkin.org

Numerous problems of Ukraine’s healthcare system that surfaced due to COVID-19 pandemic had been put in place by previous administration that underfunded healthcare expenses. This was stated by Opposition platform – For life MP Serhiy Lovochkin commenting on the State Treasury data on Q1 state budget performance indicators.

The politician said budget revenues in January – March fell short of the plan by 27.6bln hryvnia, or 11.6 percent of the total amount. Almost all the revenue shortfall, 26.5bln hryvnia, comes from underperformance of tax and customs services.

"The government had been watching the budget crisis caused by fiscal agencies for six months and failed to take any measures; the budget crisis has started way before the quarantine", - the MP said.

According to Lovochkin, the catastrophe with the budget revenues logically led to underfunding of several budget sectors.

"The priorities were set wrongly: healthcare was underfunded by 18 percent in Q1, and in March, when the quarantine measures were introduced, the shortfall of funding grew even bigger compared to January and February", - Lovochkin said.

The politician is certain that the Cabinet fails to understand which budget items must be funded on a first-priority basis under current conditions. This led to other important sectors being underfunded in Q1, including social protection of citizens (by 6.8 percent or 5.6bln hryvnia) and economy support (by 23 percent or 1.2bln hryvnia).

"Given the epidemic and the crisis, things must have been done the other way around. These expenses must be funded as top priorities and at least by 100 percent, not to mention that the planned amount should have been increased. This is the way all developed countries do," the politician said.

"The worst part is that the new version of the budget bill does not provide for such priorities. Therefore, Opposition platform – For life insists that the parliament adopts the state budget amendments that are included in our Anti-crisis plan. Otherwise its revenue shortfall in the following quarters will be even more disastrous that in the first three months", - Lovochkin said.

Больше новостей о: budget government healthcare Lovochkin

Government Must Abide by Constitutional Court Ruli...
Pakistani authorities approved economic aid packag...
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming among TOP 15 companies...
State Support for Economy Will Create Jobs for Ukr...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 456 To 9,866, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 250 On April 28 – Health Ministry
Interior Ministry Suspends Launch Of Traffic Enforcement System Till End Of Strict Quarantine
News
Liashko's Supporters Barricade Entrance To Velur Restaurant In Kyiv 13:15
Culture Ministry Estimating Losses Of Travel Industry From Coronavirus At USD 1.5 Billion 12:53
Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Italy Costs National Guard UAH 633,500 12:48
Interior Ministry Suspends Launch Of Traffic Enforcement System Till End Of Strict Quarantine 12:45
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 456 To 9,866, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 250 On April 28 – Health Ministry 12:39
more news
Lovochkin: Economic Crisis Worsens amid Government’s Uncertainty about Ending Quarantine 16:55
259 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine From United States 13:07
Pakistani authorities approved economic aid package for 3.5 million small enterprises in the context of coronavirus 07:07
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 401 To 9,410, Number Of Deaths Up 19 To 239 On April 27 – Health Ministry 12:53
Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons 16:58
more news
20 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra – Klitschko 17:44
Klitschko Dismisses Slonchak As Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration 17:47
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone 17:02
OPG Completes Investigation Of Handziuk Murder Case, Concludes Manher Ordered Attack 18:19
Cabinet Will Consider Opening Of Markets From May On April 29 17:50
more news
Culture Ministry Estimating Losses Of Travel Industry From Coronavirus At USD 1.5 Billion
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok