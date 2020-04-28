subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.35
28.95 29.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Completes Investigation Of Case Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi
28 April 2020, Tuesday, 17:20 9
Politics 2020-04-28T20:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Completes Investigation Of Case Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi

SBI Completes Investigation Of Case Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi

Даша Зубкова
investigation, Serhii Pashynskyi, Viacheslav Khimikus, SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has completed the investigation of the criminal proceedings against former parliamentarian Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front faction).

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the parties involved in the case may now familiarize themselves with the case file.

The press service said that the pre-trial investigation established that Pashynskyi and citizen Khimikus were involved in a verbal conflict between in Kyiv region on December 31, 2016.

Pashynskyi pulled out his registered firearm (a Glock 19 pistol) and fired a shot at a Khimikus during the conflict.

As a result of the gunshot, Khimikus suffered fragmentation fracture of the femoral of his left leg.

According to the conclusion of a forensic medical examination, the injuries sustained by Khimikus were serious.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pashynskyi is under house arrest.

Больше новостей о: investigation Serhii Pashynskyi Viacheslav Khimikus SBI

SBI Serves Ex-Mp Chornovol On Suspicion Of Arson O...
Lawyer: Appeal Court Releases Ex-MP Pashynskyi Fro...
SBI Seizes Pistol From Ex-MP Pashynskyi
OPG Completes Investigation Of Handziuk Murder Cas...
Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone
News
SBI Completes Investigation Of Case Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi 17:20
Outbreaks Of Coronavirus Disease In Kyiv Hostels Not Detected - Klitschko 17:17
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From July 2021 17:05
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone 17:02
Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons 16:58
more news
Lovochkin: Economic Crisis Worsens amid Government’s Uncertainty about Ending Quarantine 16:55
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 9,009, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 220 On April 26 – Health Ministry 12:34
Pakistani authorities approved economic aid package for 3.5 million small enterprises in the context of coronavirus 07:07
Cabinet Will Consider Opening Of Markets From May On April 29 17:50
Coronavirus Express Tests Available In Most Of Large Pharmacy Chains In Kyiv At UAH 440-490 Per Apiece 17:54
more news
OPG Completes Investigation Of Handziuk Murder Case, Concludes Manher Ordered Attack 18:19
OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason 12:38
Cabinet Will Consider Opening Of Markets From May On April 29 17:50
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 401 To 9,410, Number Of Deaths Up 19 To 239 On April 27 – Health Ministry 12:53
20 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra – Klitschko 17:44
more news
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From July 2021
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok