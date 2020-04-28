Outbreaks Of Coronavirus Disease In Kyiv Hostels Not Detected - Klitschko

Outbreaks of coronavirus infection in Kyiv hostels were not detected.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said that in Kyiv there are 473 hostels of various forms of ownership, 77 of them are in the municipal property of the city, which, according to him, are provided with detergents and disinfectants, equipped with premises for isolating sick people if necessary.

He also noted that obligatory temperature screening and constant supervision by medical personnel were introduced in all hostels in Kyiv.

Kyiv introduced the corresponding strict regime in hostels, where workers of utility enterprises live.

Klitschko said that previously only single cases of the disease were detected in hostels in Kyiv, for example, at the Kyiv Institute of Music named after Hlier, where an infected young man was discovered, who was hospitalized on time, and all the other students who were in the hostel were placed on a two-week observation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, an outbreak of coronavirus was recorded in a hostel in Petropavlivska Borschahivka of Kyiv region.

On April 23, the number of patients with coronavirus in a hostel in Vyshneve of Kyiv region increased by 29 people to 78, including 16 children.

On March 18, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked the heads of educational institutions not to evict students from hostels and to ensure their self-isolation for the period of quarantine.