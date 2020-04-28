subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.35
28.95 29.6
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Outbreaks Of Coronavirus Disease In Kyiv Hostels Not Detected - Klitschko
28 April 2020, Tuesday, 17:17 16
Events 2020-04-28T20:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Outbreaks Of Coronavirus Disease In Kyiv Hostels Not Detected - Klitschko

Outbreaks Of Coronavirus Disease In Kyiv Hostels Not Detected - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, Coronavirus, COVID-19, hostel, coronavirus outbreaks, hostels

Outbreaks of coronavirus infection in Kyiv hostels were not detected.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said that in Kyiv there are 473 hostels of various forms of ownership, 77 of them are in the municipal property of the city, which, according to him, are provided with detergents and disinfectants, equipped with premises for isolating sick people if necessary.

He also noted that obligatory temperature screening and constant supervision by medical personnel were introduced in all hostels in Kyiv.

Kyiv introduced the corresponding strict regime in hostels, where workers of utility enterprises live.

Klitschko said that previously only single cases of the disease were detected in hostels in Kyiv, for example, at the Kyiv Institute of Music named after Hlier, where an infected young man was discovered, who was hospitalized on time, and all the other students who were in the hostel were placed on a two-week observation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, an outbreak of coronavirus was recorded in a hostel in Petropavlivska Borschahivka of Kyiv region.

On April 23, the number of patients with coronavirus in a hostel in Vyshneve of Kyiv region increased by 29 people to 78, including 16 children.

On March 18, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked the heads of educational institutions not to evict students from hostels and to ensure their self-isolation for the period of quarantine.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Vitali Klitschko Coronavirus COVID-19 hostel coronavirus outbreaks hostels

Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery S...
259 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine From United State...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Vyshneve ...
Klitschko Dismisses Slonchak As Deputy Chair Of Ky...
Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone
News
SBI Completes Investigation Of Case Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi 17:20
Outbreaks Of Coronavirus Disease In Kyiv Hostels Not Detected - Klitschko 17:17
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From July 2021 17:05
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone 17:02
Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons 16:58
more news
Lovochkin: Economic Crisis Worsens amid Government’s Uncertainty about Ending Quarantine 16:55
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 9,009, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 220 On April 26 – Health Ministry 12:34
Pakistani authorities approved economic aid package for 3.5 million small enterprises in the context of coronavirus 07:07
Cabinet Will Consider Opening Of Markets From May On April 29 17:50
Coronavirus Express Tests Available In Most Of Large Pharmacy Chains In Kyiv At UAH 440-490 Per Apiece 17:54
more news
OPG Completes Investigation Of Handziuk Murder Case, Concludes Manher Ordered Attack 18:19
OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason 12:38
Cabinet Will Consider Opening Of Markets From May On April 29 17:50
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 401 To 9,410, Number Of Deaths Up 19 To 239 On April 27 – Health Ministry 12:53
20 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra – Klitschko 17:44
more news
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From July 2021
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok