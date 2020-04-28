subscribe to newsletter
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone

Даша Зубкова
fire, Chornobyl, Chornobyl exclusion zone, forest fire

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has localized the last two fire fronts in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

The SESU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As of 2 p.m. on April 28, the last two fire fronts were localized in the Exclusion zone near the village of Kryva Hora and the village of Rudki - Buriakivka. Thus, a forest fire in the territory of the Exclusion zone is localized,” the statement reads.

Extinguishing measures are being taken to extinguish individual fronts of smoldering peat bogs in Dytiatkivske, Paryshivske and Lubianske forestries, the liquidation of which will be carried out in a planned manner by forestry enterprises of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management.

The radiation background in Kyiv, Kyiv region and in the exclusion zone is within the range of natural background values.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, the State Emergency Service liquidated the front of decay of peat in the Denysovetske forestry and the fire that occurred on the border of the Chornobyl zone.

Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From July 2021
