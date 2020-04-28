Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons

Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers A

The Kyiv City State Administration intends to first of all allow the operation of non-food stores with an area of ​​up to 300 square meters, hairdressers and beauty salons.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The city government has prepared a plan for the first stage of overcoming restrictions in our city. I’ll note right away that this is not a lifting of restrictions, but their relaxation. If a week or two after their introduction we do not see persistent dynamics of the disease, then we will proceed to the second stage. If no - we won’t go to the second stage. If the situation worsens, we will return to quarantine," he said.

Klitschko noted that at the first stage in Kyiv, the work of non-grocery stores with a total area of ​​up to 300 square meters will be allowed with the requirement of presence of not more than 1 visitor per 10 square meters, mandatory sanitation twice a day.

At the same time, large shopping centers and shops will not yet open.

Hairdressers and beauty salons will also be able to start work by appointment with the restriction of customers - no more than one per service with sanitation or quartz treatment of the workplace.

Klitschko said that restaurants and coffee houses will have the opportunity to work on the take out, with the sanitation of the premises twice a day.

The work of temporary structures (stalls) with the prohibition of the consumption of food and drinks on the spot will also be allowed.

Small production of non-food goods and consumer services enterprises (ateliers, consumer services and others) will also work, subject to the requirement of not more than 1 employee per 10 square meters and not more than 1 client per 10 square meters.

The work of lawyers and notaries, auditors will also be allowed with the requirement of not more than 1 visitor per 10 square meters.

"Thermometry of employees and visitors are mandatory in all institutions and enterprises. And mandatory safety rules. If the client is without a mask, the client is either not allowed into the premises or this is the responsibility of the service provider. And the service provider must provide the client with a mask," Klitschko noted.

Besides, capital parks and squares will also be opened for visiting - in groups of no more than 2 people.

And for those with children - 2 adults, 2 children.

Car cinemas can also work.

“We hope that the government this week will include markets in the list of facilities that will be allowed to work. And determine the rules of their work,” the mayor said.

He also emphasized that at the first stage of relaxation, schools and kindergartens, children's and sports grounds, and coastal recreation areas will remain closed.

Easing restrictions on their visits will be the next step.

"At the first stage, public transport will continue to work in a limited mode. Private business should solve the issue of transporting its workers to work. The subway in the capital will be opened by decision of the government. And the government promised to restore suburban transport in the first place," Klitschko said.

He also emphasized that in public places all Kyiv residents must adhere to safety rules and wear masks.

“I’ll remind employers that the norm on mandatory quarantine of institutions and enterprises where the outbreak of coronavirus is detected is still in force in the capital. Today, 3 outbreaks of the virus — the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the Jonah and the Holy Protection Of Theotokos Goloseevsky Monasteries, are closed in the city,” Klitschko emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended quarantine until May 11.

On April 24, the Cabinet of Ministers presented a 5-stage quarantine exit plan.

Later, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the second, third and fourth stages of quitting quarantine could begin simultaneously.