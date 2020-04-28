259 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine From United States

A total of 259 passengers have arrived in Kyiv from Miami (the United States) using an evacuation flight.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

No fever or bad health cases were registered after the passengers’ examination.

Passengers willing to self-isolate were assisted in installation and registration of a special tracking app.

Almost 200 passengers from the flight installed Dii Vdoma app.

The rest of the passengers decided to stay in observation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has restored a number of special evacuation flights to/from 26 cities.