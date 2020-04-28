subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.35
28.95 29.6
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 259 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine From United States
28 April 2020, Tuesday, 13:07 29
Events 2020-04-28T13:08:35+03:00
Ukrainian news
259 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine From United States

259 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine From United States

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, USA, evacuation, Coronavirus, COVID-19, observation, self isolation, Miami, evacuation flight

A total of 259 passengers have arrived in Kyiv from Miami (the United States) using an evacuation flight.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

No fever or bad health cases were registered after the passengers’ examination.

Passengers willing to self-isolate were assisted in installation and registration of a special tracking app.

Almost 200 passengers from the flight installed Dii Vdoma app.

The rest of the passengers decided to stay in observation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has restored a number of special evacuation flights to/from 26 cities.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv USA evacuation Coronavirus COVID-19 observation self isolation Miami evacuation flight

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 401 To 9,410, Number Of Deaths Up 19 To 239 On April 27 – Health Ministry
Total State Debt Down 3.6% To USD 80.4 Billion In March
News
259 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine From United States 13:07
147 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On April 27 – Health Ministry 13:04
Total State Debt Down 3.6% To USD 80.4 Billion In March 13:01
Health Ministry Approves Rules Of Operation Of Agri-Food Markets During Quarantine 12:56
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 401 To 9,410, Number Of Deaths Up 19 To 239 On April 27 – Health Ministry 12:53
more news
Lovochkin: Economic Crisis Worsens amid Government’s Uncertainty about Ending Quarantine 16:55
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 9,009, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 220 On April 26 – Health Ministry 12:34
COVID-19 tally in Pakistan soars to 13,328 11:19
Cabinet Will Consider Opening Of Markets From May On April 29 17:50
Coronavirus Express Tests Available In Most Of Large Pharmacy Chains In Kyiv At UAH 440-490 Per Apiece 17:54
more news
OPG Completes Investigation Of Handziuk Murder Case, Concludes Manher Ordered Attack 18:19
Cabinet Will Consider Opening Of Markets From May On April 29 17:50
OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason 12:38
20 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra – Klitschko 17:44
Klitschko Dismisses Slonchak As Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration 17:47
more news
Health Ministry Approves Rules Of Operation Of Agri-Food Markets During Quarantine
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok