28 April 2020, Tuesday, 12:56 12
Health Ministry Approves Rules Of Operation Of Agri-Food Markets During Quarantine

Даша Зубкова
The Health Ministry has approved rules of operation of agri-food markets for a period of the quarantine.

This follows from the order of Deputy Health Minister/Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, 14 dated April 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, a market should be registered as an operator of a food market.

Employees, sellers and buyers have to be let in a market only wearing individual protection means and after temperature screening.

At the same time, there should be not over one buyer within every 10 sq.m, distance between workspaces should be at least 3 meters.

The workspaces have to be equipped with protective screens between sellers and buyers.

Disinfection of contact surfaces must be conducted every three hours.

Unauthorized trading is unacceptable near the markets.

The order takes effect on April 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at its meeting on April 29, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to consider the issue of opening of markets.

The Health Ministry has already permitted operation of markets during the quarantine if all sanitary norms were observed, however, later recommended shutting them down again over numerous violations.

