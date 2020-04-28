Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 401 To 9,410, Number Of Deaths Up 19 To 239 On April 27 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 401 To 9,410, Number Of Deaths Up 19 To 239 On April 27 –

On April 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 401 to 9,410, and the number of lethal cases rose by 19 over April 26 to 239.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 27, the number of newly-registered cases rose by 2.3% or nine over April 26, and the number of lethal cases rose by 72.7% or eight over April 26.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,429), Kyiv (1,298), and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (783).

Ternopil region registered a total of 612 cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyiv region - 604, Rivne region - 553, Vinnytsia region - 406, Zakarpattia region - 387, Lviv region - 371, Kirovohrad region - 356, Zhytomyr region - 354, Dnipropetrovsk region - 318, Cherkasy region - 276, Volyn region - 260, Odesa region - 248, Kharkiv region - 221, Zaporizhia region - 208, and Poltava region - 180.

A total of 116 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 95 cases - in Sumy region, 88 cases - in Kherson region, 72 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 52 cases - in Donetsk region, 39 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 32 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 392 to 9,009, and the number of lethal cases rose by 11 over April 25 to 220.

On April 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases decreased by 20.3% or 100 over April 25, while the number of new deaths rose by 37.5% or 3 people.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,220), Chernivtsi region (1,375) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (761).

Ternopil region registered 612 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 570, Rivne region - 522, Vinnytsia region - 398, Zakarpattia region - 375, Lviv region - 358, Zhytomyr region - 351, Kirovohrad region - 337, Dnipropetrovsk region - 310, Cherkasy region - 267, Volyn region - 254, Odesa region - 240, Zaporizhia region - 204, Poltava region - 173, Kharkiv region - 196, and Mykolayiv region - 115 cases.

A total of 196 cases were registered in Kharkiv region, 173 cases - in Poltava region, 115 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 95 cases - in Sumy region, 88 cases - in Kherson region, 72 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 52 cases - in Donetsk region, 35 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 29 cases - in Luhansk region.