27 April 2020, Monday, 18:19
OPG Completes Investigation Of Handziuk Murder Case, Concludes Manher Ordered Attack

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has completed the criminal investigation of the attack on acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk and concluded that the Kherson regional council’s head Vladyslav Manher ordered and financing the crime.

Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko and OPG prosecutor Roman Romanchuk announced this at a news briefing.

According to them, the investigation of the case has been completed and sufficient evidence that Manher ordered the attack has been gathered.

In addition, according to them, evidence that Oleksii Levin organized the crime has been gathered.

According to the Office of Prosecutor General, Manher ordered and financed the attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ihor Pavlovskyi, the former aide to former parliamentarian Mykola Palamarchuk (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) who is accused of involvement in the murder of Handziuk, has reached a plea deal with investigators and agreed to give incriminating evidence in the case.

However, Manger’s lawyer Dmytro Ilchenko has stated that the results of the pre-trial investigation show no evidence that Manger is guilty of organizing the attack on of Handziuk.

OPG Completes Investigation Of Handziuk Murder Case, Concludes Manher Ordered Attack
