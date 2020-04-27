Coronavirus Express Tests Available In Most Of Large Pharmacy Chains In Kyiv At UAH 440-490 Per Apiece

Express tests for the detection of coronavirus infection COVID-19 are available in most large pharmacy chains in Kyiv at UAH 440-490 apiece.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from representatives of pharmacy chains.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, express tests at a price of UAH 490 are available in the Vitalux pharmacy chain.

There are also tests in pharmacies of the Apteka Nuzkykh Tsin chain (UAH 470-480).

In the pharmacies of the Podorozhnik chain, tests are sold only in batches of 25 pieces each (apice price is UAH 440).

A small number of tests are on sale in the Apteka Dobroho Dnia chain (only in the pharmacy on Hryhorenko Avenue); the cost is UAH 465.5 apiece.

Express tests are not on sale in the Bazhayemo zdorovіa pharmacy chain; deliveries to the pharmacy network are not expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine should increase the number of tests for coronavirus infection.

On April 10, the Ministry of Health announced that pharmacies may sell express tests for coronavirus.