Cabinet Will Consider Opening Of Markets From May On April 29

At a meeting on Wednesday, April 29, the Cabinet of Ministers will consider the issue of opening food markets tentatively from May.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President’s website following a traditional meeting on preventing the spread of coronavirus, chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The issue of opening markets, the mechanism of their safe functioning and clear sanctions for non-compliance with the rules should be considered on Wednesday to start opening markets before the end of this week," reads the statement with reference to the words of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

To open markets, a security protocol will be defined.

"We are talking about more than 280 covered food markets that provide Ukrainians with products and provide the opportunity to small farmers to sell products," the statement said.

During quarantine, government decisions were often announced not by the Cabinet of Ministers, but by the Office of the President.

In this case, the President’s press service stated that it was Zelenskyy who “approved the consideration of opening markets at the next government meeting.”

"We understand that there is a certain psychological fatigue. COVID has not only tired Ukrainians. Since food markets are extremely important for the survival and nutrition of many citizens, we need to think about how to enable them to work safely. We will establish clear rules and let’s let open them. We need to learn how to live and work in new conditions," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, Mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi and Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsynkiv called for the opening of food markets, despite quarantine.

On March 30, the Ministry of Health allowed food markets to operate during the quarantine period subject to anti-epidemic measures, but later Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced massive violations in open markets.

On April 16, the Ministry of Health recommended local governments prohibit the operation of markets during the quarantine period.

After that, the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak discussed with the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov and the head of the National Police Ihor Klimenko the acceleration of the closure of still working markets.